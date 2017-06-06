

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - Countrywide Plc (CWD.L), a property services company, announced Tuesday the appointment of Himanshu Raja as the Group Chief Financial Officer. Raja succeeds Group CFO Jim Clarke, who has informed the Board of his intention to step down from the Board on July 31 and retire from the Group on December 31, 2017.



Raja will join the Board on June 12 and will take up the CFO post on August 1 following the announcement of Countrywide's Half Year results.



Clarke has been with Countrywide for over 10 years serving as an Executive Director on the Board, as the Group Chief Financial Officer.



The company noted that Raja most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of G4S plc. He will serve as an Executive Director on the Board of Countrywide.



The appointment is subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority, this process is underway.



