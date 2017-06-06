Company announcement No 29/2017- 6 June 2017





On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number Average purchase Transaction value, of price DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 400,903 295.80 118,587,572.36 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 May 2017 - - - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 May 2017 4,500 299.32 1,346,917.95 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 May 2017 1,566 303.16 474,743.08 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 June 2017 125 303.00 37,875.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 June 2017 7,000 309.36 2,165,516.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 414,094 296.10 122,612,624,89 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 555,781 shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



