

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech retail sales grew at a slower pace in April, the Czech Statistical Office reported Tuesday.



Sales advanced 2.7 percent year-on-year, much slower than the 8.7 percent increase registered in March.



Sales of food grew 4.3 percent and that of non-food products climbed 2.6 percent. Meanwhile, sale of automotive fuel dropped 0.9 percent.



On a calendar-adjusted basis, annual growth in retail sales eased to 4.8 percent from 7.8 percent in the previous month.



Month-on-month, retail sales dropped by adjusted 0.8 percent in April.



Sale and repair of motor vehicles decreased by seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent from March. Adjusted for calendar effects, sales increased by 3.5 percent and non-adjusted sales decreased by 6.1 percent year-on-year.



