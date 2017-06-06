Bats Launching New Regional European Indices

- 18 new indices planned to launch 19 June, including Bats Eurozone 50 and Bats Europe All Companies

- One year since launching its index business, Bats offers full benchmark index coverage across Europe

- Bats Indices provide easy and accurate comparisons across markets, geographies and sectors

- Bats also introduces further discounted fee options and no annual increase to its fees this year

LONDON, June 6,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Bats Europe (Bats), a CBOE Holdings, Inc. company and the region's largest equities exchange operator, today announced it will expand its European index franchise with the planned launch of 18 new regional European benchmark indices, which include the Bats Eurozone 50, Bats Nordic 40 and Bats Europe All Companies.

The new indices, which are planned to launch on 19 June 2017, bring further choice to the index market in Europe, providing investors and market participants with a real-time, high-quality, low-cost alternative to existing benchmarks. The indices have performed closely in line with comparable benchmarks and are designed and managed under the same set of consistent Bats' rules used to create all of Bats' benchmark indices, valued using Bats' own market data and utilising the same start date and base value. This allows users to easily and accurately compare market, region and sector performance across Europe.

Mark Hemsley, President of CBOE Europe, said: "We've built a very strong foundation for our indices business since our launch one year ago and have been encouraged by the positive response and support we have from market participants looking for a better solution for their indexing needs."

Guy Simpkin, Head of Business Development, Bats Europe, said: "Launching these new regional benchmark indices enables us to provide customers with a single alternative solution to their benchmark needs across all European markets, with indices that are highly correlated with their peers, but systematic in approach and significantly less expensive to use."

The 18 new indices include the following regional indices, as well as 12 European sector indices:

Index Name Ticker (Price Return) Description Correlation since launch with peer benchmark Bats Eurozone 50 BEZ50P Largest 50 European companies by market cap, with primary listing in Euros 99.90% Bats Eurozone All Companies BEZACP All constituents of Bats Europe National Market Indices (large cap), with primary listing in Euros 99.99% Bats Europe 50 BEP50P Largest 50 European companies by market cap, regardless of primary listing currency 99.56% Bats Europe All Companies BEPACP All constituents of all Bats Europe National Market Indices (large cap) 99.98% Bats Europe All Companies ex UK BEPXUKP Bats Europe All Companies index excluding UK index constituents 99.99% Bats Nordic 40 BNORD40P Largest 40 issuers from Finland, Sweden, Denmark or Norway by market cap 99.80%

Bats launched its index business in June 2016 and now offers 57 indices (calculated in both price and net total return) across 15 markets including 25 national indices, five pan-European indices, one pan-Nordic index, 24 sector indices (12 UK sector indices, 12 European sector indices), and two Bats Brexit 50/50 Indices. A full list of Bats indices is available here. In addition to existing multi-year discounts, Bats is introducing further discounts to licensees of multiple indices and announcing it will not apply an annual increase to its index fees this year.

Customers across Europe ranging from asset managers, retail and institutional investors, investment banks, vendors and media, are using Bats index data for various needs including benchmarking, analytics, product creation and real-time presentation of market performance to inform investors and traders. The Bats Indices also provide a solution to participants needing to meet their regulatory obligations under Article 28 of the forthcoming Benchmark Regulations and under BCBS' Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB).

Customers have been attracted to the straightforward and simplified index licensing arrangements for the Bats Indices. Bats provides transparent pricing, and since the indices are based on Bats' own market data, the company has the ability to commit to keeping fees low into the future. All Bats indices are currently available free of charge to media clients to distribute in real time. The indices are also free of charge to vendors and for benchmarking purposes.

Additional information is available on the Bats Indices website.

About Bats Europe

Bats Europe, a CBOE Holdings, Inc. company, is Europe's largest equities exchange by volume traded and offers trading in more than 5,500 securities across 15 major European markets, over one platform and under one rule book. In addition, Bats Europe's leading trade reporting service, BXTR, reports the majority of OTC equity market trading executed in Europe.

Bats Europe is the brand name of Bats Trading Limited, a Recognised Investment Exchange regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

About CBOE Holdings, Inc.

CBOE Holdings (BATS: CBOE | NASDAQ: CBOE), owner of the Chicago Board Options Exchange, the Bats exchanges, CBOE Futures Exchange and other subsidiaries, is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies and a leader in providing investors cutting-edge trading and investment solutions. With 14 trading venues, CBOE offers trading across a diverse range of products, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded funds, and multi-asset volatility and global FX products. www.cboe.com.

/p>



Media Contacts



Analyst Contact









Stacie Fleming Hannah Randall Suzanne Cosgrove

Debbie Koopman +44-20-7012-8950 +1-646-856-8809 +1-312-786-7123

+1-312-786-7136 sfleming@cboe.com hrandall@cboe.com cosgrove@cboe.com

koopman@cboe.com

CBOE-C

CBOE-OE

CBOE®, Chicago Board Options Exchange® and BATS® are registered trademarks in the U.S. and throughout the world, and CBOE Futures ExchangeSM is a service mark of CBOE Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Bats, a CBOE Holdings company, and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities or investments, or third-party products or services. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities and investment practices. You cannot invest directly in an index. Correlation based on historical data is not indicative of future correlation. This press release speaks only as of this date. Bats disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any shares of the portfolio in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/480877/Bats_Logo.jpg

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bats-launching-new-regional-european-indices-300469252.html