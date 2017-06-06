LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 --(Infosecurity Europe) -- InfoArmor, Inc., an industry-leading provider of employee identity protection solutions and elite cyber intelligence services, is demonstrating its award-winning VigilanteATI® v3.0 for the enterprise and VigilanteATI Accomplice® Advanced Threat Intelligence Platform for SME/SMBs at stand A40, Infosecurity Europe, Olympia London, UK, June 6-8, 2017.

VigilanteATI 3.0 helps enterprise organizations gain the upper hand with operatively-sourced threat intelligence from preemptive attacks to post-breach attribution. VigilanteATI Accomplice helps SMEs/SMBs to mitigate risk where IT Security resources and expertise is limited.

"Our VigilanteATI advanced threat intelligence combines operatively-sourced data with verified open-source intelligence (OSINT), in sharp contrast to the many 'threat intelligence' offerings, which are merely unverified input and aggregated data feeds, with little real actionable information," said Mike Kirschner, Sr. Vice President, Advanced Threat Intelligence. "InfoArmor delivers true contextual threat intelligence that helps organizations know when they're under threat -- in advance of actual threats to mitigate risk."

VigilanteATI provides the necessary comprehensive Advanced Threat Intelligence to effectively reveal the "who, what, why, when, where and how" to defend against past, present and future global cyber threats. The newest version of VigilanteATI will be showcased at Infosecurity Europe, and includes the following features:

Network Intelligence: IP/Domain Intelligence -- historical and contextual threat related data that identifies malicious or potentially malicious IP addresses and domains, source geo locations, proxies, CnC server data, malware signatures and other pertinent information with automated notifications of infected hosts (integrates with popular SIEMs).

Vulnerability Intelligence -- a scan of external facing hosts within the entire IPv4 environment that identifies known vulnerabilities -- ideal for organizations reliant on their supply-chain and other third-party business partners where data is shared between external hosts.

Financial Fraud Intelligence -- Compromised Credit Card Feed provides compromised accounts with context that includes the financial institution and pertinent account information.

eCrime Intelligence -- a detailed collection of dark/closed posts, messages, and chatter through the VigilanteATI secure portal, with advanced search functionality.

Threat Actor Database -- threat actor attributes, aliases and historical malicious activity data.

Social Media Intelligence -- specifically tracks bad actors, their posts and movement. By utilizing real-time information and client-specific filtering -- helps companies initiate preemptive countermeasures for increased security posture against attacks.

Compromised Account Monitoring -- monitors customer account credentials and alerts the user when they are compromised to defend against account take-over activities. Alerts include account name, password, and other metadata, as identified in the exposure.

Risk Intelligence -- the largest database (over 2 billion) of compromised credentials, VigilanteATI Risk Intelligence helps to prevent network intrusion and data exfiltration. Security administrators can proactively alert, suspend and reset active user accounts and passwords, and/or ensure that compromised closed accounts are truly inactive before malicious activity takes place.

Honeypot Data -- a global network of honeypots yields information such as IP source address, type of malicious activity and other correlated data.

Malware Analysis -- allows users submit samples and receive a report on characteristics of the malware -- ideal for organizations that do not want the risk, or lack the resources of malware analysis.

Intelligence Updates -- compiled by InfoArmor's elite research team. URL links provide easy access to articles and posts.

Global Search -- enables criteria-specific search within the VigilanteATI database (which is fully indexed and analytics capable). Data analysis, discovery of trends, and patterns fully compliment the security analyst's IT tools for faster identification and remediation. Analysts can tag and categorize individual data points for future correlation and searching.

Product Pricing and Availability

VigilanteATI 3.0 and VigilanteATI Accomplice are available immediately. To request pricing, please contact InfoArmor Advanced Threat Intelligence sales at +1 480 302 6701, or email sales.ati@infoarmor.com. Visit the InfoArmor website at http://infoarmor.com/advanced-threat-intelligence/ for more information.

About InfoArmor Advanced Threat Intelligence

InfoArmor Advanced Threat Intelligence is a world-leading provider of operatively-sourced threat intelligence. InfoArmor Advanced Threat Intelligence delivers unsurpassed targeted threat intelligence, versus voluminous threat information, sourced by an elite team of Dark Web operatives and researchers. The award-winning VigilanteATI® Advanced Threat Intelligence platform has become the de facto standard in delivering true threat intelligence for any size organization. With a robust feature set, VigilanteATI provides comprehensive, actionable and contextual intelligence derived from Dark Web infiltration. Products and services can be delivered in a variety of flexible options and focus on breach intelligence, network exposure, compromised data, risk mitigation, Dark Web surveillance and operative engagement. VigilanteATI provides the highest level of timely and accurate threat intelligence with real-time, client-specific alerts designed to mitigate risk with minimal effort required by your IT security team. InfoArmor Advanced Threat Intelligence products and services are applicable to a broad array of enterprises, government agencies, financial institutions, SMBs, higher education, and managed service providers. For more information, please visit ati.infoarmor.com

