Introducing Corel® MyDVD® Pro, a new disc burning app that makes it simple to create professional-quality DVDs in just a few easy steps. Export from within Final Cut Pro X or drag and drop files created with your favorite video editor, including iMovie, to burn engaging and polished-looking DVD and AVCHD discs, plus Blu-ray with an optional in-app purchase. Create the look that's right for your project using themed templates with customisable menus, submenus, chapters, and soundtracks. From the makers of best-selling Roxio® Toast®, MyDVD Pro is available now from the Mac App Store.

"In the world of movie making, discs remain a popular way to share and save video. Integrating with Final Cut Pro X, MyDVD Pro complements your workflow and sharing options with powerful disc authoring capabilities. It's never been easier to create great looking video projects and make them easily accessible to your audience - no matter how they wish to experience them," said Michel Yavercovski, Senior Director of Product Management for Corel's video products.

Use MyDVD Pro to easily create polished and professional-looking discs:

-- Export from within Final Cut Pro X or drag and drop files created with your favorite video editor -- Produce polished discs with colourful themed templates and create unique looks with customisable menu text, colours, music, and backgrounds -- Import chapters from Final Cut Pro X, insert automatic chapter markers, or create your own chapters -- Burn standard and high definition video discs with menus for easy navigation and playback on entertainment systems and computers -- Burn AVCHD content on DVD for playback on most Blu-ray players -- Get support for popular video formats and save as disc image (ISO) -- Burn Blu-ray discs with an optional in-app purchase

Pricing & Availability

MyDVD Pro is available on the Mac App Store for GBP 19.99 / EUR21.99 and the optional Blu-ray burning plug-in is available for GBP 9.99 / EUR10.99. MyDVD Pro includes 13 templates with additional templates available for GBP 1.99 / EUR2.29 each or GBP 28.99 / EUR32.99 for all additional 35 templates. To download MyDVD Pro, please visit the Mac App Store: http://bit.ly/MyDVDPro.

About Corel

Corel is one of the world's top software companies, boasting some of the industry's best-known graphics, productivity, digital media, and mind mapping products. We've built a reputation for giving customers more choice, and delivering solutions that are easy to learn and use. Our mission is simple: help people achieve new levels of creativity and productivity.

Corel's product lines include CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite, Painter®, PaintShop® Pro, VideoStudio®, WordPerfect® Office, MindManager®, Pinnacle Studio™, ReviverSoft®, Roxio Creator®, Roxio® Toast®, and WinZip®. For more information on Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, CorelDRAW, MindManager, MyDVD, Painter, PaintShop, Pinnacle Studio, ReviverSoft, Roxio, Roxio Creator, Toast, VideoStudio, WinZip and WordPerfect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere.

