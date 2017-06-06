The B2B Marketing Lab Becomes the First & Only Hubspot Diamond Partner in the UK

LONDON, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital Marketing Consultancy is rewarded for continued success in delivering excellence in lead generation and marketing automation programmes

The B2B Marketing Lab (B2BML) - http://www.b2bml.com - a digital marketing consultancy specialising in sales lead generation, customer acquisition and client engagement through best practice in Inbound Marketing programmes - has become the first and only HubSpot Diamond Partner in the UK. The B2B Marketing Lab (B2BML) is one of longest established HubSpot partners in Europe and the largest and most accredited HubSpot Partner in the UK, with more than 50 HubSpot licences sold and over 100 HubSpot accreditations.

B2BML has enjoyed a very successful period of expansion since becoming a HubSpot Platinum Partner in February 2016; opening its Singapore office in March 2017 to target the Asia-Pacific market and now being the first UK HubSpot Partner to reach the Diamond Tier of the HubSpot Partner Programme.

According to HubSpot the Partner Tier Program is designed to recognise 'Agency Partners who have not only brought the Inbound message to the most clients, but also those who have executed Inbound Marketing services to the highest standards'.

Verity Dearsley, Managing Director of The B2B Marketing Lab comments, "Being the first UK partner to reach HubSpot Diamond status is a proud moment in the history of our consultancy. The dedication, drive and quality of service provided by our team has been outstanding. In just five years we've risen through the ranks of the HubSpot Partner Tier Programme from Gold, to Platinum and now to Diamond. Who knows what the next four years can bring and we feel sure that a new Tier will open up to keep us focused onwards and upwards!"

B2BML implements and manages successful Inbound Marketing, lead nurturing and marketing automation programmes on behalf of UK and US B2B businesses both in Europe and Asia-Pac, incorporating all aspects of HubSpot marketing and sales productivity improvement.

Brian Halligan, Co-founder and CEO of HubSpot, comments, "As the first Diamond Partner in the UK, The B2B Marketing Lab has proven its dedication to transforming its business into a full-service digital agency. We always enjoy working with such a team of hard-working and inbound-minded individuals, and look forward to seeing what The B2B Marketing Lab can achieve in this next level of partnership."

By using HubSpot to help its clients attract visitors, convert leads and close business, B2BML has consistently surpassed benchmarks including monthly recurring revenues, sales, customer retention, software engagement and actual Inbound Marketing success.

Dearsley continues, "Our team of HubSpot accredited consultants use their experience, coupled with their detailed knowledge of the software, and apply it to B2B lead generation marketing processes to deliver campaigns that really work and generate revenue. We tailor our campaigns to match our client's budgets and business objectives, making sure that we attract, convert, close and delight our customers' prospects."

The B2B Marketing Lab is the first and only HubSpot Diamond Partner in the UK. This international Inbound Marketing consultancy is based in London, S.E.1. and also has offices in Singapore.

Founded in 2012, as part of The itpr Group, the business has grown almost exponentially - and helps B2B organisations to transform their digital marketing strategy through Inbound Marketing and HubSpot. The B2B Marketing Lab provides services and consultancy in lead generation, content marketing, lead nurturing, website design & build, and demand generation services.

The B2B Marketing Lab is 100% Inbound, 1,000% HubSpot!

