Integration of Integral Ad Science Technology Ensures ADYOULIKE Native Ad Impressions Are Protected From Fraud

LONDON, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Real-time anti-fraud analysis ensures advertisers get only quality traffic across their digital native ad inventory

ADYOULIKE, the global artificial intelligence driven native advertising platform, today announced the integration of anti-fraud technology from Integral Ad Science (IAS), the data and technology company that empowers the advertising industry to effectively influence consumers everywhere. The integration protects advertisers using the ADYOULIKE platform from incurring the costs of illegal bot activity, fraudulent URLs and other page-level fraud. According to the World Federation of Advertisers these activities will be responsible for a loss of approximately $50B worldwide by 2025.

By combining IAS' rigorously-tested, proprietary technology with its IBM Watson artificial intelligence-powered brand safety solution, ADYOULIKE now offers an unprecedented level of confidence to advertisers. The IAS technology protects ads from being placed on fraudulent properties and bot-driven traffic, while the ADYOULIKE AI technology ensures placements are relevant based on content and sentiment.

"Bringing IAS technology into our solution is a big move for us, enabling our platform to better combat two of the biggest challenges to our industry: ad fatigue and ad fraud," stated Francis Turner, U.S. General Manager & Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of ADYOULIKE. "With the built-in assurance that you're getting real traffic from real people and the knowledge that every ad appears where it is contextually relevant, we feel we've now got the safest platform as well as the most effective way to advertising."

"We're excited to partner with ADYOULIKE to deliver quality, fraud free traffic across native impressions," said Yann Le Roux, Managing Director, at Integral Ad Science France. "This partnership provides ADYOULIKE's clients with confidence that their impressions are protected from fraud."

About ADYOULIKE

ADYOULIKE is a pioneer in native advertising technology offering programmatic solutions that enable brands to scale campaigns across premium and niche properties while ensuring publishers maximize the value of their inventory. The company's innovative solutions, developed by a team of experts and engineers in s "Native Lab," have earned honors including BPI France Excellence, Pass French Tech, The Everline Future 50, The BIMA Hot 100, the Inc. 5000 Europe and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500' EMEA. Since inception in 2011, the company has grown to operate in over 18 countries worldwide. A member of the IAB in the UK, US and Europe, ADYOULIKE is funded by Banexi Ventures, BNP Paribas and Kima Venture. For additional information, visit http://www.ADYOULIKE.com.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global technology and data company that builds verification, optimisation, and analytics solutions to empower the advertising industry to effectively influence consumers everywhere, on every device. We solve the most pressing problems for brands, agencies, publishers, and technology companies by verifying that every impression has the opportunity to be effective, optimising towards opportunities to consistently improve results, and analysing digital's impact on consumer actions. Built on data science and engineering, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in twelve countries. Our growth and innovation have been recognised in Inc. 500, Crain's Fast 50, Forbes America's Most Promising Companies, and I-COM's Smart Data Marketing Technology Company. Learn more at http://www.integralads.com.