Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Teams up With Sir Richard Branson for the Talent Unleashed Awards

Apple Co-Founder, Steve Wozniak and Sir Richard Branson headline the global technology awards judging panel

The Awards are free to e nter for technology leaders and start-ups from across Europe

December grand finals event to be presented by Steve Wozniak

Leading global technology and digital recruitment company Talent has invited the best technology companies, start-ups, leaders and entrepreneurs from Europe and across the globe to enter the 2017 Talent Unleashed Awards (http://www.talentunleashedawards.com).

According to Talent Founder and Executive Chairman, Richard Earl, the Talent Unleashed Awards program, now in its fifth year, was established to challenge and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs, through promoting bold ideas and brave leaders.

"Innovation is in our DNA - we started these awards five years ago to support the brightest technology ideas and talent of today, and inspire the game changing entrepreneurs of tomorrow," said Richard Earl.

When asked about the Awards, Sir Richard Branson commented: "The technology start up sector will continue to transform and disrupt the global economy for many years to come and importantly can make the world a better place. We must encourage more talented individuals and organisations to become bolder and more active and in the process help drive innovation, invention and more efficiency and change across many sectors. I'm pleased to be part of the Talent Unleashed Awards as a global judge again in 2017."

Speaking at the 2016 awards, global judge Steve Wozniak commented that he was excited to be able to identify the next generation of innovative companies who are making a positive impact on society.

"The Talent Unleashed Awards are there to represent people who have had ideas, started companies, and created products that do good for society," said Steve Wozniak. "I decided to judge this because innovation is so key in my life - especially people who are humble and just have an idea - and I love to follow good ideas."

The deadline for entries is Thursday 31st August. Interested parties can nominate or enter online now by visiting http://www.talentunleashedawards.com. The categories for the 2017 Talent Unleashed awards are:

Best Idea - One to Watch!

Best Start Up - Social or Community Impact

Best Start Up - Tech or Digital Innovation

Most Disruptive - Technology or Digital Leader

Most Progressive - Workplace Leader

Seven global winners will win an all-expenses paid trip of a lifetime to Silicon Valley, where they will receive guided tours through some of the world's leading tech companies as well as attend an exclusive VIP lunch with Steve Wozniak.

About Talent:

Talent is a progressive and highly innovative global technology and digital recruitment specialist. Passionate about technology and actively supporting the people who work in the technology and digital sector. For more information, please see talentinternational.com.

