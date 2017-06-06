Event to Feature One-on-One Meetings Between Institutional Investors and Senior Company Management from Select Cleantech Industrial Growth Companies Industry Verticals Including Advanced Lighting, BioFuels/Agribusiness, Environmental Infrastructure Services, Industrial Technologies, New Power Infrastructure, Solar, Wind, Water and Utilities of the Future

ROTH Capital Partners (ROTH), www.roth.com, a full service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, today announced that it will host a Cleantech Industrial Growth 1x1 event on Wednesday and Thursday, June 21-22, 2017 at the Dorchester Hotel in London, U.K.

This event will feature 1-on-1 Group Meetings that will last 45 minutes each and will provide investors with an opportunity to interact with senior management of a select group of cleantech industrial growth companies representing a variety of industry verticals covered by ROTH research analysts: Philip Shen (Solar), Craig Irwin (Energy Storage, Biofuels, Advanced Lighting and Utilities of the Future), Gerard (Gerry) Sweeney (Environmental Infrastructure and Services), and Matt Koranda (New Power Infrastructure and Industrial Technologies).

Following introductory remarks from the analysts, who will provide perspectives on investment themes across their coverage universe, investors will have the opportunity to meet with the participating companies.

"Technology innovations are making numerous industrial sectors more energy efficient and more sustainable," said Jesse Pichel, Managing Director Investment Banking, Cleantech Industrial Growth at ROTH. "Despite the ebb and flow of government policy support, it is the free markets that are adopting these technologies because they are not only lower cost, but also more sustainable which is good for business. We host this event in London for the third consecutive year, because Europe remains the epicenter of sustainability led by progressive government policy, large European companies/utilities adopting new technologies from around the world, and a European investor base focused on impact and sustainability investment.

"The companies attending our event are at the forefront of innovation and span across several verticals including advanced energy generation and storage, energy efficiency, biofuels, environmental services, automotive, and infrastructure."

Robert Stephenson, Managing Director Investment Banking, Cleantech Industrial Growth, added, "ROTH has been covering the cleantech sector for over ten years and we now have what we believe is a leading franchise in the space among our peers."

Since 2012, ROTH has been involved in 95 transactions for its Cleantech & Industrial Growth clients, with total transaction value over $3.4 billion. (Source: ROTH Capital Partners 06/05/2017)

ROTH is a founding member of Sustain OC (formerly CleanTech OC), a trade association with its roots in cleantech economic growth that accelerates sustainability in the greater Orange County area through innovation, collaboration and education, as well as a member of Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

The event is for institutional clients of ROTH and is by invitation only. For more information, please contact your ROTH sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: conference@roth.com

Agenda:

Tuesday June 20, 2017

6:00 pm Networking Dinner

Wednesday June 21, 2017

8:00 am 9:00 am Morning Coffee and Registration

9:00 am 5:00 pm 1-on-1 Small Group Meetings

12:00 pm 1:00 pm Lunch Break

5:00 pm 7:00 pm Cocktail Reception

Thursday June 22, 2017

8:00 am 9:00 am Morning Coffee and Registration

9:00 am 5:00 pm 1-on-1 Small Group Meetings

12:00 pm 1:00 pm Lunch Break

Venue:

The Dorchester

Park Lane, Mayfair

London, W1K 1QA, UK

Tel: +44 (0) 20-7629-8888

Participating Companies:

The following participating companies are confirmed as of the date of this release:

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (AGFS)

Ameresco (AMRC)

American Superconductor (AMSC)

AquaVenture Holdings (WAAS)

Azure Power Global, Ltd. (AZRE)

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN)

Calgon Carbon Corp. (CCC)

Capstone Turbine Corp. (CPST)

Consolidated Water (CWCO)

Control4 Corporation (CTRL)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. (CPS)

Crius Energy Trust (TSX:KWH.UN)

CTS Corporation (CTS)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

DMC Global (BOOM)

Emefcy Group Limited (ASX:EMC)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Gentherm Incorporated (THRM)

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN)

Hydrogenics Corporation (HYGS)

ITM Power PLC (LSE:ITM)

JA Solar Holding Co., Ltd. (JASO)

Lydall, Inc. (LDL)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)

RedT Energy PLC. (LSE:RED)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI)

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (RVLT)

Scatec Solar ASA (OSE:SSO)

SenesTech, Inc. (SNES)

Senvion SA (FSE:SEN)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)

Sonnen, Inc. (PRIVATE)

Sunnova Energy Corporation (PRIVATE)

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC)

VivoPower International (VVPR)

Event Sponsors:

Business Wire, CBIZ and Lowenstein Sandler.

About Roth Capital Partners, LLC:

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. and Hong Kong. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

