As of the end of March 2017, mainland France had 6,853 MW of installed PV power, while its overseas territories reached 367 MW. French cumulative PV capacity has surpassed 7.2 GW.

France had reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 7,220 MW at the end of the first quarter of 2017, according to the latest statistics released by the Ministry of Energy, Ecology and Sustainable Development.

In the first quarter, 3,883 new PV systems totaling 78 MW were connected. For comparison, in the first quarter of 2016 the country saw the addition of around 183 MW of installed PV power. This latest quarter's result is also down from 105 MW registered at the end of 2016.

Of the new capacity recorded in the first quarter of this year, 3 MW came in the form of PV systems up to 3 kW, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...