The contry's second auction for renewable energies will be open to solar, wind and hydro power projects ranging in size from 40 kW to 1 MW. Solar is expected to have the largest share.

Poland's Ministry of Energy announced that the Polish energy regulator URE will hold the 2017 auction for renewable energy power projects on June 29.

PV, wind and hydropower projects ranging in size from 40 kW to 1 MW will compete in the tender. The ceiling price for PV technology will be PLN 450 ($121.1)/MWh, while that for wind power and hydropower will be of PLN 350/MWh and PLN 480/MWh, respectively. In the auction, the URE intends to award contracts for 4,725 GWh of power. Total budget for the auction is PLN 2.18 billion.

In the 2016 auction, the ceiling price for PV was PLN 465 ($125.1)/MWh. Through the tender held last December, which was the country's first auction for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...