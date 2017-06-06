

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks fell on Tuesday, with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and caution ahead of key risk events keeping investors nervous.



The dollar hit a six-week low versus the yen and gold prices rose on safe-haven demand as investors looked ahead to the U.K. general election, the ECB meeting and former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee - all scheduled for Thursday.



Oil extended overnight losses as investors shifted their focus back on a supply glut and speculation mounted that a diplomatic rift among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world could hamper a global deal to reduce oil production.



Chinese shares bucked the regional trend to end a tad higher ahead of exports and inflation data due this week. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 10.47 points or 0.34 percent to 3,102.13, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 145 points or 0.56 percent at 26,007 in late trade.



Japanese shares tumbled, with a stronger yen and weak overnight cues from Wall Street weighing on markets. The Nikkei average fell 190.92 points or 0.95 percent to 19,979.90 while the broader Topix index closed 0.84 percent lower at 1,596.44.



NTN, Isuzu Motors, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Astellas Pharma shed 3-4 percent. Toshiba shares rallied 2.8 percent on reports that U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is first in line to buy its chip unit.



Australian shares fell sharply as the Reserve Bank kept interest rates on hold for a tenth straight month and current account deficit figures missed expectations. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 87.40 points or 1.52 percent to 5,667.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 84 points or 1.45 percent at 5,708.10.



Financials led the losses, with the big four banks and investment bank Macquarie Group declining between 1.4 percent and 2.3 percent. Weak commodity prices weighed on mining and energy stocks, with BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group and Woodside Petroleum falling around 1 percent each.



Santos fell as much as 3.4 percent, Oil Search lost 2 percent and Origin Energy tumbled 4.4 percent.



New Zealand shares closed marginally lower amid a weakening global trend. The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index inched down 5 points or 0.07 percent to 7,494.97, with dual-listed banks, A2 Milk, Orion Health Group and Sky Network Television pacing the decliners.



Air New Zealand rallied 2.4 percent after the airline won contracts worth about US$42 million to service and overhaul gas turbines that power much of the United States Navy.



South Korean markets were closed for Memorial Day. The Taiwan Weighted eased 0.2 percent after data showed the country's consumer price inflation increased for the third straight month in May.



India's Sensex was moving down 0.4 percent, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was losing 0.6 percent and Singapore's Straits Times index was declining 0.2 percent, while Malaysia's KLSE Composite was rising 0.3 percent.



U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Monday to snap a two-day winning streak as investors kept an eye on the latest terrorist attack in London over the weekend and the decision by Arab countries to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.



Factory orders and service sector activity data also disappointed investors. The Dow and the S&P 500 slipped around 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 0.2 percent.



