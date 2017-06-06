

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech foreign trade surplus decreased notably in April from a year ago, as exports fell and imports rose, figures from the Czech Statistical Office revealed Tuesday.



The trade surplus in the national concept shrank to CZK 10.6 billion in April from CZK 24.3 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Economists had expected the surplus to fall to CZK 20.2 billion. In March, the surplus was CZK 23.1 billion.



Exports dropped 2.9 percent year-over-year in April, while imports climbed by 2.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted exports slid 1.3 percent in April and imports dipped by 3.5 percent.



