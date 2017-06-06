Kx Technology Selected by 3DEO to Target High Value Earth Observation Market

LONDON, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

3DEO to provide unique 3D modelling and analytics of Earth Observation data -

Kx selected as analytics platform for real-time capture, processing and visualisation using VR and AR techniques -

Multiple commercial opportunities across sectors including agriculture, maritime surveillance, mining and disaster risk management -

Kx and 3DEO combine to disrupt a high growth market valued at $6bn by 2025 -

Global technology specialist, FD, today announces that Earth Observation specialist 3DEO has selected its Kx technology to provide rapid analysis of data from satellites, aerial platforms and Unmanned Air Vehicles for multiple commercial markets. Under the agreement, the Kx technology platform will be used for the real-time capture, processing and visualisation of vast quantities of data to enable 3DEO to target a multi-billion dollar market opportunity in Earth Observation (EO) data.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519591/Kx_Logo.jpg )



3DEO implements a faster way to collect and understand imagery data, as well as providing a unique immersive way to visualise 3D satellite images using Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and proximity techniques. Data can be ingested from a range of sources including satellites, airborne imagery such as shuttles, drones and high altitude balloons and combined with other data sources such as topographical, meteorological and simulated data. 3DEO's team of data scientists provides rapid 3D modelling and analytics for industries ranging from forestry and agricultural production to defence and maritime surveillance, where imagery from space can deliver valuable insights that terrestrial data alone cannot provide. The global market for EO data and value added services is expected to grow to $6 billion by 2025, according to market consultants NSR.

The combination of Kx technology and 3DEO's expertise in the sector provides a unique competitive advantage by dramatically increasing the volume and velocity of data that can be processed when compared to other platforms. Kx's ability to work with complementary technologies such as the Geospatial Data Abstraction Library suite makes it an excellent platform for further development.

Andrew MacPherson, CEO of 3DEO, commented: "Detailed, accurate and current 3D Earth Observation imagery has the potential to transform a wide variety of industries. To do so requires an analytics platform capable of dealing with large volumes of data very quickly, and Kx technology is ideal for this purpose. Combine this with the support of FD and we are making real progress towards building a significant presence in this developing, high value market."

Brian Conlon, Chief Executive Officer of FD, commented: "3DEO is a highly innovative business which provides unique insights and use cases across multiple markets. By applying the power of Kx to their data they are able to deliver these benefits in a more timely and scalable manner. We are delighted to work with them as they commercialise this unique market offering."