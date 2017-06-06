Liberia's president has inked a deal with Israel's Energiya Global that will see the Israeli company developing the African country's first ever solar plant, a 10 MW PV facility. However, Energiya Global has even greater plans in Africa.

"We are proud to be involved in the creation of cutting-edge, clean energy for Liberia," said Remy Reinstein, Energiya Global's country director. "We are honored to have the seal of approval from president Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia and prime minister Netanyahu of Israel, whose initiatives have made the sustainable development of Liberia possible."

Upon completion, the 10 MW plant will supply 25% of the country's generation capacity. This might sound a very high percentage, however Liberia is an extreme case.

Power infrastructure was entirely destroyed due to the civil war, which ended in 2003. Therefore, the country needs to rebuild its power system from scratch. Speaking at last year's Africa Energy Forum in London, Liberia's minister ...

