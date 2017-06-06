

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced Tuesday that it has launched Bivalirudin for Injection, 250 mg/vial, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Angiomax (Bivalirudin) for Injection, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



According to IMS Health, the Angiomax brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $198 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2017.



Dr. Reddy's Bivalirudin Injection, 250 mg/vial, are available in packages of 10 single-dose vials.



Angiomax is marketed by The Medicines Co. (MDCO).



