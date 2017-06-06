Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 32/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 6 June 2017









Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 22



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 22:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 13,281,000 3,209,423,690 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 May 2017 168,000 250.30 42,050,400 -------------------- 30 May 2017 169,000 248.65 42,021,850 -------------------- 31 May 2017 170,000 249.06 42,340,200 -------------------- 1 June 2017 171,000 248.34 42,466,140 -------------------- 2 June 2017 172,000 249.86 42,975,920 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 22 850,000 211,854,510 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 14,131,000 3,421,278,200 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 16,449,662 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 1.76% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=634319