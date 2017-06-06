sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 626531 ISIN: GB0003010609 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
06.06.2017 | 10:48
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PipeHawk Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, June 6

6 June 2017

PipeHawk plc

("PipeHawk" or the "Company")

Directorate change

The Company announces that the Board has accepted the resignation of Bob Tallentire as a non-executive director of the Company, with immediate effect. After many years acting as Managing Director of Adien and Finance Director of the Group, Bob took on a prestigious position with a leading firm of international corporate finance advisers in March 2016 and remained as a non-executive director.

Gordon Watt, Chairman of PipeHawk, stated "Bob's steady hand at the financial tiller has helped the Group through some very tough times and I would like to thank him for his significant contribution to the Group's progress."

Enquiries:


PipeHawk Plc
Gordon Watt (Chairman)
Tel. No. 01252 338 959
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Broker)
David Worlidge/James Thomas		Tel. No. 020 3328 5656

© 2017 PR Newswire