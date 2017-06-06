PipeHawk Plc - Directorate Change

6 June 2017

PipeHawk plc

("PipeHawk" or the "Company")

Directorate change

The Company announces that the Board has accepted the resignation of Bob Tallentire as a non-executive director of the Company, with immediate effect. After many years acting as Managing Director of Adien and Finance Director of the Group, Bob took on a prestigious position with a leading firm of international corporate finance advisers in March 2016 and remained as a non-executive director.

Gordon Watt, Chairman of PipeHawk, stated "Bob's steady hand at the financial tiller has helped the Group through some very tough times and I would like to thank him for his significant contribution to the Group's progress."

Enquiries: