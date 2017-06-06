

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued on Tuesday as oil prices weakened and an escalation of tensions in the Middle East served to curb investors' risk appetite ahead of some key risk events due this week, including the U.K. general election, the ECB meeting and former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.



Concerns surrounding ailing Italian banks also kept investors nervous after reports that the central bank of San Marino plans to inject a total of up to €150 million into the banking system to ensure necessary liquidity.



The benchmark DAX was down 38 points or 0.30 percent at 12,784 in late opening deals as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.



Adidas, Deutsche Bank, Fresenius, Thyssenkrupp and Volkswagen fell over 1 percent each while airline Lufthansa rallied more than 2 percent.



