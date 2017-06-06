Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market Size Worth $6.7 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalcartilage repair/regeneration marketis expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of bone & joint disorders, such as Osteoarthritis (OA), rising geriatric population, and surge in number of accidents & related injuries across the globe.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Increasing number of road accidents worldwide are causing bone and joint injuries, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for cartilage repair products over the forecast period. For instance, as per data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in November 2016, approximately 1.25 million people die each year in road accidents worldwide, owing to the influence of alcohol & reckless driving, use of mobile phone, and other associated factors such as bad weather conditions & improper road construction.

Around 30.0 million children and adolescents participate in youth sports in the U.S each year. This increase in sports activity increases incidents of injuries in athletes, which in turn propels demand for cartilage repair products. According to research data by the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, over 3.5 million athletes receive medical treatment due to sports injuries each year.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market Analysis By Treatment Modality (Cell-Based, Non-Cell-Based), By Application (Hyaline Cartilage, Fibrocartilage), By Treatment Type (Palliative, Intrinsic Repair Stimulus), By Site (Knee Cartilage Repair), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cartilage-repair-regeneration-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The cell-based segment held a profitable revenue share in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to rising preference for autologous chondrocyte transplantation for surgical treatment of damaged articular cartilage (chondral and osteochondral lesions)

The hyaline cartilage segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to high susceptibility of damage to hyaline cartilage in case cartilage-related injuries and increase in sport injuries

Owing to the extensive use of microfracture techniques during cartilage repair surgeries, the intrinsic repair stimulus segment dominated the market in 2016

Increasing prevalence of OA and rise in accident-related injuries are anticipated to support the growth of knee cartilage repair segment

North America is expected to dominate the cartilage repair market during the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of bone & joint disorders, increase in number of accidents & injuries, and growing geriatric population in the region are expected to spur the cartilage regeneration market growth.

is expected to dominate the cartilage repair market during the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of bone & joint disorders, increase in number of accidents & injuries, and growing geriatric population in the region are expected to spur the cartilage regeneration market growth. Some of the key players of cartilage repair market are Zimmer Biomet; Stryker Corporation; DePuy Synthes; Smith & Nephew plc; Vericel Corporation; Osiris Therapeutics Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Anika Therapeutics, Inc.; Arthrex, Inc.; and Collagen Solutions Plc.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Gerontology/Aging Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/gerontology-aging-market

Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hemostatis-and-tissue-sealing-agents-market

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market

Wearable Medical Technology Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wearable-medical-technology-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global cartilage repair/regeneration market on the basis of treatment modality, application, treatment type, site, and region:

Treatment Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Cell-Based Chondrocyte Transplantation Growth Factor Technology Non-Cell-Based Tissue Scaffolds Cell-Free Composites

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hyaline Cartilage Fibrocartilage

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Palliative Viscosupplementation Debridement & Lavage Intrinsic Repair Stimulus Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Knee Cartilage Repair Arthroscopic Chondroplasty Autologous Chondrocyte Osteochondral Grafts Transplantation Cell-based Cartilage Resurfacing Microfracture Other Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



Read Our Blog: Cartilage repair - Transforming the future of orthopedics

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com