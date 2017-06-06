NOKIA: Nokia to unveil breakthrough innovation in IP networking networksreimagined

Company to host 360° Livestream event: "IP Networks Reimagined," Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Pacific Time (PDT)

Nokia President and CEO Rajeev Suri and Basil Alwan, president of Nokia's IP/Optical Networks Business Group, to share company's vision and strategy for the evolution of IP networks

Watch the video and register now: https://nokia.ly/ip-networks-reimagined (https://nokia.ly/ip-networks-reimagined)

06 June 2017

Espoo, Finland - Nokia will hold a 360° Livestream event to announce a major innovation and share the company's vision and strategy on the evolution of IP networking. The "IP Networks Reimagined" live event runs Wednesday, June 14 from 9:00 - 11:00 am Pacific Time (PT) and will include presentations by Nokia senior leaders and customers, as well as an executive panel.

Viewers can register for the event here (https://nokia.ly/ip-networks-reimagined), and use this link (https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/converter.html?iso=20170529T190000&p1=224) to calculate local time zones.

Journalists can send questions to sarah.miller@nokia.com (mailto:sarah.miller@nokia.com) , or kstone@hoffman.com (mailto:kstone@hoffman.com). Industry analysts can contact renee.domanic@nokia.com (mailto:renee.domanic@nokia.com) , and financial analysts should direct inquiries to thomas.bevilacqua@nokia.com (mailto:thomas.bevilacqua@nokia.com).

