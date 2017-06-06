As cheap Chinese solar cells and modules flood the Indian market, solar companies under the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA) have filed a petition with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to impose anti-dumping duties on produce from China, Malaysia and Taiwan.

A number of Indian solar manufacturers have filed a new petition with the country's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) calling for the introduction of anti-dumping (AD) measures on solar cells and modules produced in China, Malaysia and Taiwan.

This is the third such attempt by Indian solar manufacturers to have tariffs introduced against China-produced and Chinese-owned cells and modules made in Taiwan and Malaysia. Their fears are that these low-price modules and cells are squeezing out domestic manufacturers unable to compete on price.

Since the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled last year that India's localization rules dictating the use of domestic content ...

