

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence strengthened to a near decade high in June, survey results from think tank Sentix showed Tuesday.



The investor confidence index rose to 28.4 in June from 27.4 in May. This was the highest reading since July 2007. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 27.4.



The current conditions index came in at 36.0, the highest since January 2008, and up from 34.5 in May. At the same time, the expectations index improved to a 22-month high of 21.0 from 20.5 a month ago.



The think tank said the upturn in the euro area remains strong.



Data showed that investor confidence in Germany also strengthened in June. The corresponding index advanced to 39.2 in June from 36.9 in the previous month.



