

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares retreated on Tuesday as oil prices fell further below $50 a barrel on speculation that a diplomatic rift among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world could hamper a global deal to reduce oil production.



Amid a lack of prominent triggers, investors looked ahead to the U.K. general election, the ECB meeting and former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee - all scheduled for Thursday - for further direction.



Meanwhile, market participants shrugged off survey results from think tank Sentix, which showed that Eurozone investor confidence strengthened to a near decade high in June. The headline index rose to 28.4 in June from 27.4 in May.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 22 points or 0.42 percent at 5,285 in late opening deals after declining 0.7 percent the previous day.



Societe Generale fell over 1 percent after the bank unveiled plans to sell 23 percent of shares in its car leasing arm ALD Automotive in an initial public offering.



Aircraft maker Airbus was marginally lower on reports that it is preparing to further cut production of the A380 superjumbo aircraft due to soft sales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX