

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurostat publishes euro area retail sales for April at 5:00 am ET Tuesday. Economists forecast sales to grow 0.1 percent on month, following a 0.3 percent increase in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro recovered from an early low against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1254 against the greenback, 123.50 against the yen, 1.0851 against the franc and 0.8708 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



