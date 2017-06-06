

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babies born this year may never need to drive as self-driving cars could be available within 15 years, according to Amanda Blanc, the Chief Executive Officer of UK insurance company Axa. She warned the insurance sector to be prepared to adapt to the new risks with the arrival of self-driving cars.



Blanc reportedly told the Daily Telegraph that the technology is developing so fast that autonomous vehicles could be available by 2032, meaning babies born today may never have to take a driving test.



Blanc noted that a car in auto-pilot would make roads much safer and increase mobility for vulnerable members of society.



According to her, car accidents in future will happen with computers in control rather than human drivers, and it is crucial for the insurance industry to build a framework to meet the situation.



The insurance sector will have to adapt as the drivers are legally required to have motor insurance in the UK. It is expected that insurance rates will likely plunge in line with lower accident rates.



US tech giant Intel on Friday said that driverless cars will revolutionize the way people travel, work and live by 2050.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX