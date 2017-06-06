

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 05-June-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,752,598.83 10.9279



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,980,740.75 14.7485



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 799,530.30 17.7075



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,649,490.47 16.866



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 05/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,761,160.38 10.0165



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2050000 USD 20,534,524.64 10.0168



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,821,680.73 13.3854



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 298,442.43 14.2115



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,222,588.99 17.0753



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,635,413.28 17.2294



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 980010 GBP 11,817,810.95 12.0589



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3010000 USD 54,356,377.40 18.0586



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,614,405.30 19.5684



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 50,774,828.63 18.1015



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,582,532.22 14.9295



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 05/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 317,319.45 15.1105



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 249000 EUR 4,031,483.56 16.1907



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,356,148.68 18.8354



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,347,512.72 16.649



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,753,859.35 10.8352



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,316,166.98 18.7997



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 05/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 306,848.16 19.178



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,804,695.93 19.2188



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 05/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,272,495.11 17.4533



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,272,351.57 17.4525



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 05/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,532,698.20 14.0829



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,399,629.67 17.9241



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,217,224.78 15.3365



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,253,100.46 10.4217



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,301,348.13 18.4065



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 172,098,235.20 15.2976



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 244,380.15 16.292



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,897,696.89 5.8306



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2340000 USD 43,870,257.18 18.748



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,036,138.30 15.9406



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 918,776.03 14.135



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,580,645.05 17.6757



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 05/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 303,013.97 18.9384



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,715,982.45 19.0563



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,397,870.04 19.1185



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



