WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 05-June-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,752,598.83 10.9279
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,980,740.75 14.7485
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 799,530.30 17.7075
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,649,490.47 16.866
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 05/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,761,160.38 10.0165
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2050000 USD 20,534,524.64 10.0168
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,821,680.73 13.3854
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 298,442.43 14.2115
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,222,588.99 17.0753
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,635,413.28 17.2294
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 980010 GBP 11,817,810.95 12.0589
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3010000 USD 54,356,377.40 18.0586
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,614,405.30 19.5684
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 50,774,828.63 18.1015
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,582,532.22 14.9295
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 05/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 317,319.45 15.1105
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 249000 EUR 4,031,483.56 16.1907
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,356,148.68 18.8354
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,347,512.72 16.649
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,753,859.35 10.8352
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,316,166.98 18.7997
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 05/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 306,848.16 19.178
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,804,695.93 19.2188
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 05/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,272,495.11 17.4533
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,272,351.57 17.4525
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 05/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,532,698.20 14.0829
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,399,629.67 17.9241
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,217,224.78 15.3365
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,253,100.46 10.4217
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,301,348.13 18.4065
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 172,098,235.20 15.2976
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 244,380.15 16.292
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,897,696.89 5.8306
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2340000 USD 43,870,257.18 18.748
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,036,138.30 15.9406
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 918,776.03 14.135
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,580,645.05 17.6757
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 05/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 303,013.97 18.9384
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,715,982.45 19.0563
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,397,870.04 19.1185
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire
BWZMM42R10
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX