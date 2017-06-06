Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2017) - Zinc One Resources Inc. (TSXV: Z) (OTC Pink: ZZZOF) (FSE: RH33) ("Zinc One or the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Neil MacRae whereby Mr. MacRae will provide investor relations services to Zinc One. Mr. MacRae's services will include communicating with members of the financial community, including potential investors and newsletter writers as well as current shareholders to keep them informed and up-to-date on Zinc One's activities.

Mr. MacRae is a mining investor relations professional with over 20 years of experience in investor relations, commodities trading, and corporate development within the global mining industry. Most recently, he has been the Director of Investor Relations for Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., a silver producer with assets based in Mexico. Prior to Santacruz, Mr. MacRae spent over ten years in a variety of investor relations roles in the mining industry including Farallon Mining, which was a zinc based Mexican mining company that was purchased by Nyrstar. Additionally, he has worked with First Majestic Silver Corp. and NovaGold Resources. Prior to his roles in investor relations, Neil spent approximately ten years with Mitsui & Co. (Canada) Ltd., which is active in the non-ferrous minerals concentrates business globally. He is a graduate of the University of Calgary.

Zinc One has agreed to pay a monthly consulting fee of $2,000, in June and July 2017, and $3,333, in August 2017, and issue options to purchase 150,000 common shares of Zinc One at a price of $0.65 per share. The options are subject to the vesting provisions and the terms and conditions of Zinc One's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The investor relations agreement is for a period of 3 months, which may be extended by agreement of the parties.

Mr. MacRae is not related to Zinc One, does not have any direct or indirect material interest in Zinc One or its securities, other than the stock options as described above. All matters reported herein are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Zinc One Resources Inc.

Zinc One is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of prospective and advanced zinc projects in mining friendly jurisdictions. Zinc One's key assets are the past producing Bongará Mine Project and Charlotte Bongará Project in Peru. The Bongará Mine Project was in production from 2007 to 2008 but shut down due to the global financial crisis and concurrent decrease in the zinc price. Historic resource estimates and past production show greater than 20% zinc grades and recoveries over 90% all from surface. The neighboring Charlotte Bongará project has multiple at surface high grade drill intercepts providing numerous drill targets and blue sky potential. Zinc One's business plan is to generate near term cash flow from restarting production at the Bongará Mine Project with exploration of targets along a four kilometer strike as well as the Charlotte Bongará project. The Company is managed by a proven team of exploration geologists, and engineers having previously constructed and operated successful mining operations.

For more information, please visit the website at WWW.ZINCONE.COM or contact James Walchuck, CEO and President at (604) 683-0911 or email at info@zincone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Zinc One cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Zinc One's limited operating history, ability to complete the proposed transaction with Forrester (including obtaining all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals), ability to close the private placement financing and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zinc One does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.