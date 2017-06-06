Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing/Contract Research Market Worth $238.3 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalpharmaceutical contract manufacturing/contract research marketis anticipated to reach USD 238.3 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Impact on the volume of capacity that is required for production due to of increasing expression levels is anticipated to influence outsourcing industry. Increased cell densities as well as increase in expression of each cell has led to the steady decline in the volume requirement. The aforementioned fact provides the client with choices for in selection from several CMOs, which was not the fact earlier.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



The focus of large pharmaceutical companies to strategically engage with a small number of preferred providers is a meaningful departure from the procurement-based outsourcing. This was one of the many approaches that the service industry had become accustomed to.

Expanding market for biosimilars and biobetters is anticipated to pronounce the demand for contract development and manufacturing support. Service providers that hold the potential of providing cost as well as quality advantages are set to make inroads and grow at tremendous pace in the forecast period.

However, as drug manufacturers are increasing the investments with respect to production capabilities. This may limit the potential growth of contract manufacturing services to traditional customers thereby hampering industrial growth.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Research Market By Services (CMO {API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug Delivery Finished Dose Formulations}, CRO {Oncology, Vaccines, Immunology Cardiology, Neuroscience}), & Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Contract manufacturing services estimated to dominate the market over research services

These services are segmented on the basis of development of different forms of formulations. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) / Bulk drugs registered the largest share of revenue.

Pharmaceutical companies prefer the outsourcing services for API research and manufacture

Factors supportive for this trend includes reduction in the cost of production of APIs

Active molecules from small companies are always acquired by the big pharmaceutical companies

The prominent entities focus on marketing rather than core competencies of production of API in order to maintain presence

Finished dose formulations are expected to register the fastest growth in the coming years

Contract research services for oncology dominated the market and are anticipated to maintain the dominance in the coming years

CMOs/CDMOs with the ability to establish facilities in emerging countries are expected to drive growth

Companies can position themselves for strong growth, given that demand is expected to expand rapidly in the coming years

The major countries include Brazil . Russia , India , and China as the contract service sector is in its infancy in these regions

. , , and as the contract service sector is in its infancy in these regions Key players contributing in this market are AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, Catalent,Grifols International, S.A., Baxter BioPharma Solutions, Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals Gmbh, Dalton Pharma Services, and Patheon.

Companies are engaged in lifecycle management of small-molecule drugs through the development of modified generics with uniquely enhanced properties

Increased competitiveness in the contract service sector is anticipated to ultimately benefit the sector growth

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Cancer Vaccines Drug Pipeline Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cancer-vaccines-drug-pipeline-market



Anti-Cancer Drug Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/anti-cancer-drug-market



Bio-Preservation Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bio-preservation-market



Botanicals Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/botanicals-market

Grand View Research has segmented the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing & contract research market on the basis of service types and region:

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing/Contract Research Market, Service Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Manufacturing Services (CMO) API/Bulk Drugs Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations Packaging Packaging Finished Dose Formulations Solid Formulations Liquid Formulations Semi-solid Formulations Research Services (CRO) Oncology Vaccines Inflammation & Immunology Cardiology Neuroscience Others

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing/Contract Research Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific India China Latin America Brazil Mexico Colombia Argentina Chile Venezuela Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com

