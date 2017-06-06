Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' / 1st Quarter Results NCSP Group Consolidated Financial Results for Q1 207 06-Jun-2017 / 11:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press-release *NCSP Group Consolidated Financial Results for Q1 207* 06.06.2017 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MoEx: NMTP) hereby announces its consolidated financial results for the three months, ending 31 March 2017, prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). NCSP Group's consolidated revenue for Q1 2017 increased by $5 233 thousand or 2.4% year-on-year and totaled $226 498 thousand. Group's EBITDA and net profit in the reporting period totaled $172 304 thousand* and $191 325 thousand respectively. Cash and cash equivalents at Group's disposal increased by $114 249 thousand or 48.8% since the beginning of the year and reached $348 387 thousand. As cash increased Group's net debt reduced by $115 476 thousand or 9.9% compared to that at the beginning of the year. Net debt to LTM EBITDA ratio improved to 1.59* versus 1.72* at the beginning of the year. *NCSP Group Key Financial Metrics* (thousand US dollars) *Q1 2017* *Q1 2016* *Change* *Change %* Revenue 226 498 221 265 5 233 2.4% EBITDA* 172 304 191 735 -19 431 -10.1% EBITDA Margin* 76.1% 86.7% -10.6 pp Profit for the 210 203 period 191 325 -18 878 -8.98% (???. ????. ???) *31.03.2017* *31.12.2016* *Change* *Change %* Debt (incl. financial lease) 1 394 608 1 395 835 -1 227 - Cash and equivalents 348 387 234 138 114 249 48.8% Net debt* 1 046 221 1 161 697 -115 476 -9.9% Net debt / LTM EBITDA* 1.59 1.72 _* Management accounts_ Complete consolidates financial information for Q1 2017 is available for downloading at: http://nmtp.info/en/holding/investors/reporting/msfo/ *Conference call for investors and analysts *hosted by NCSP Group management will be held on Tuesday, 6 June 2017, at 17:00 Moscow time. Call title: NCSP Group Q1 2017 Financial Results Russian call ID: 74231059 English call ID: 53138729 Dial-in numbers: Russia: +7 495 221 6523; 8 10 8002 041 40 11 UK and Europe: +44 203 043 24 40; 0 808 238 17 74 US: +1 877 887 41 63 *About NCSP Group* NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2016 totaled $865.5 million and EBITDA $675.5 million. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, JSC SFP. *Contacts* Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' 2 Mira St. 353907 Novorossiysk Russia Phone: +7 (8617) 60-46-30 Fax: +7 (8617) 60-22-03 E-mail: mail@ncsp-net.com Internet: www.nmtp.info ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: QRF TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 4269 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 580593 06-Jun-2017

