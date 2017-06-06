

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Tuesday, with resource and energy stocks coming under selling pressure, as oil prices fell further below $50 a barrel on speculation that a diplomatic rift among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world could hamper a global deal to reduce oil production.



Amid a lack of prominent triggers, investors looked ahead to the U.K. general election, the ECB meeting and former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee - all scheduled for Thursday - for further direction.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 16 points or 0.21 percent at 7,509 in late opening deals after losing 0.3 percent in the previous session. Commodity-related stocks such as Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore and Tullow Oil fell 1-2 percent.



In economic releases, permanent job placements in the U.K. grew at the fastest pace in just over two years in April, the jobs report compiled by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and IHS Markit showed.



The number of people placed in permanent jobs increased notably in May while the rate of expansion was the fastest for 25 months.



