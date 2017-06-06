A surge in California's market driven by the Aliso Canyon gas leak is behind much of the boom, as deployment shifts to longer-duration energy storage.

Energy storage markets in the United States continued their path of rapid growth during Q1, as documented in the latest quarterly edition of GTM Research and the Energy Storage Alliance's (ESA) Energy Storage Monitor. Overall 71 MW of energy storage - almost entirely lithium-ion batteries - were deployed during the quarter, a 276% increase over the first quarter of 2016 roughly half the volume of the previous quarter.

However, when measured by duration - megawatt-hours (MWh) - the increast is much more dramatic. During the quarter 234 MWh of energy storage was deployed, more than any quarter in memory and nearly 10x as much as a year ago.

Image: GTM Research / ESA

Both Q4 2015 and Q1 2016 were boosted by battery deployments to meet the urgent needs of California's grid in the aftermath ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...