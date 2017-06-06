The Tier-1 Chinese solar company is the first firm to ship more than 2 GW of solar modules in a single quarter, beating guidance for the first quarter to reach 2,068 MW in shipments. Q2 guidance of 2.5 to 2.6 GW forecast.

Chinese Tier-1 solar company JinkoSolar has become the first firm ever to ship more than 2 GW of solar modules in a single quarter. The 2,068 MW of module shipments for Q1 represented a sequential increase of 19.3%, and was an encouraging 29.3% increase year-over-year (YOY).

Revenue growth was narrower, however, rising by 12.8% sequentially and 9.4% YOY to reach $839.3 million. Income from operations was also far below Q1 2016 while gross margin ...

