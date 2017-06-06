The Calzadilla de los Barros solar project was planned to have a capacity of 394 MW. The project is one of several giant PV projects announced across several Spanish southern regions over the past years.

The Spanish Ministry of Environment has decided to downsize a 394.1 MW PV project planned by Iberia Termosolar, a joint venture between Spanish developer Valsolar and German-based S.A.G. Solarstrom, in Spain's region of Extremadura by 170.1 MW.

The ministry has decided to approve only two of the four plants included in the phase I of project, the 74 MW Calzadilla III project, which is owned by the special purpose company Iberia Termosolar 2, S.L. and is planned to be spread across the municipalities of Calzadilla de los Barros y Medina de las Torres, and the 150 MW section named Calzadilla B, which is planned for the municipality of Bienvenida.

The Calzadilla I and Calzadilla II projects, ...

