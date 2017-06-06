Once a leading solar market, the Belgian macro-region of Flanders keeps showing signs of robust growth in new installations in the first five months of this year, after installing 103 MW of solar in 2016.

The Flemish-speaking region of Flanders saw the number of new PV installations almost double in the first five months of 2017.

According to numbers released by the region's minister of energy Bart Tommelein, which cites statistics from local power distributors Eandis and Infrax, 16,863 new PV installations were registered in the period between January ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...