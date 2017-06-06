

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales grew marginally in April as non-food sales weakened from March, data published by Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Retail sales volume edged up 0.1 percent in April from March, when they rose 0.2 percent. The monthly growth rate came in line with expectations.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco rebounded 0.6 percent following a 0.1 percent drop a month ago. On the other hand, non-food product sales slid 0.4 percent, reversing a 0.8 percent rise.



Year-on-year, retail sales volume growth held steady at 2.5 percent in April. Sales were forecast to rise 2.1 percent.



In the EU28, retail sales increased 0.5 percent in April from March and by 3 percent from the preceding year.



