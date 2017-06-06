Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The RDF Market in France (Analyst Version) Background, Producers, Projects, and Market Estimations" report to their offering.

With the 2015 law on the Energy Transition for a Green Growth, France has drastically changed its political attitude towards thermal waste treatment. Under this new legislation, the energy recovery of non-recyclable waste will be a major pillar of waste disposal as well as a key instrument to enlarge the share of renewable energy in France.

The new French policy unambiguously sets the focus of thermal waste treatment on pretreated waste that occurs from the sorting of different waste streams and in the form of refuse-derived fuel (RDF). This RDF comes from, amongst others, mechanical biological treatment (MBT) plants and materials recycling facilities (MRFs). Other waste infrastructures such as shredding plants or animal byproducts facilities may also be sources for RDF.

The RDF production in France should increase to more than 2 million tons per year due to a higher share of sorting residues used for RDF. This growth in RDF is accompanied by new renewable energy auctions dedicated to RDF power plants. In total, RDF combustion plants with a thermal capacity of more than 100 MW are to be supported until 2025. First RDF combustion projects are already being prepared.

Key Topics Covered:

Management Summary

Part 1: Legal and market development

1 Country data

2 Waste legislation

3 Renewable energy legislation

4 Waste streams

5 RDF in France

Part 2: Producers of RDF

7 Household waste MRFs

8 C&I waste MRFs

9 Others potential producers of RDF

Part 3: Regional overview

10 Maps

Annex A: (Potential) RDF producers by size

Annex B: Waste combustion plants (without RDF)

Annex C: Waste disposal authorities in France

