Fidelity Japanese Values Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, June 6

For filings with the FCA include the annex
For filings with issuer exclude the annex
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		Fidelity Japanese Values PLC
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		Lazard Asset Management LLC
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv		J.P.Morgan Chase - SWIFT
Mellon Trust
Northern Trust Co
State Street Bank - Master Tr - ETC
State Street Bank - Custody Master Trust
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		5 June 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:6 June 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		decreased from 23% to 22%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
GB000332855531,227,90831,135,59122.960%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
31,135,59122.960%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi

Lazard Asset Management LLC controls all the voting rights held of this issuer.
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:Legal & Compliance Department
15. Contact telephone number:0207 448 2085

B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Bonita Guntrip For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Kingswood Fields, Millfield Lane, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey KT20 6RB
01737 837320
bonitaguntrip@fil.com
C: Additional information
None

© 2017 PR Newswire