NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is proud to announce its role as the Social Media Sponsor for the LD Micro 2017 Invitational Conference taking place this week in Los Angeles. NNW will publish in real-time a brief business description of each company as presentations begin, and will distribute these descriptions through an extensive network to keep the broader investment community up-to-date throughout the two-day conference.

See the full lineup of presenters here: http://NNW.fm/LDMicro2017

This year's Invitational Conference will showcase some of the leading names in the micro-cap space. The event opened on the evening of June 5, with presentations by 180 companies scheduled for June 6-7. Attendees are privy to three unique presentation themes: Reg A+, "The Best of Buy-Side," and "Show Me the Money," which focuses solely on names with large insider buying over the past year.

If you're not among those in attendance, NNW has you covered.

Visit NNW's Newsroom here: http://NNW.fm/Newsroom or follow us on Facebook at: https://www.Facebook.com/NNWMedia/

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides to users (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) enhanced press release services, and (3) a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

