LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. ("Momentous") (OTCBB: MMEG), a diversified social media network company that creates, produces and distributes OTT (Over-The-Top) media content and social games across various social networks, and websites, announced today that it issued its second in a series of Audio Investor Updates. The aim of the Audio Investor Updates is to answer specific questions from investors and shareholders on a regular and timely basis.

The second Audio Investor Update has been posted on the Company's website - http://www.momentousent.com/ir/MEG_Audio_Update_JUNE_2017.html. Kurt E. Neubauer, President & CEO and David Micek, newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, addressed the fundamentals behind its recent series of acquisitions and what they will eventually mean for Momentous Entertainment Group.

For answering in future audio updates, investors are encouraged to submit their questions to investors@momentousent.net.

Momentous CEO, Kurt Neubauer, stated, "With recent developments in the Company's acquisition strategies and projects, it became increasingly evident the Company could not fully tell our story with only a written press release. This is one of the major reasons we decided to bring these audio updates out. We are very excited about Momentous' future and the acquisition strategy path we are on."

About Momentous Entertainment Group (MMEG)

Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. (MMEG) is an online social media network company. It is vertically organized into four business areas: social networking, social gaming, ecommerce sold consumer products and services, and OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming media content creation and distribution.

With more than 11 million online registered users worldwide, Momentous' value proposition serves multiple stakeholders: 1) Social network users, 2) OTT streaming content users, 3) Online gamers, and 4) Consumers looking to buy products and services through our e-commerce portal and our social network.

Please note the Company may use social media to communicate with the public. This communication may include information that could be deemed material information. As a result, the Company encourages interested parties to review the information that it posts on the following social media channels: Facebook (https://facebook.com/momentousent13), Twitter (https://twitter.com/momentousent13), and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/15878606).

To learn more, visit Momentous Entertainment Group's websites: Products Site www.momentousent.com, Music Site www.momentousmusic.com and Music One Corp www.music1.biz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc.'s (MMEG) future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of MMEG to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents MMEG files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on MMEG's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. MMEG cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, MMEG undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by MMEG.

Tom Nelson

480-326-8577

tenassociates33@gmail.com



