Marken Launches Industry Guide For Home-Based Clinical Trials

The Company's White Book Sets New Logistics Standards

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK,North Carolina, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Marken announced today the launch of their Direct to Patient (DTP) White Book Industry Guide.The guide provides Marken's clients with clear logistics standards for trials which are conducted at the patient's home.

Marken continues to expand its clinical trial logistics services with supporting technology and regulatory expertise. Home-based clinical trials are currently the fastest growing service in Marken's portfolio and are consistent with the industry's trend towards patient-centricity. Since the establishment of the DTP program in 2012, Marken has managed the largest portfolio of active DTP trials in the industry, including global trials with over 15,000 patients. Marken currently supports Direct to Patient services involving over 1,600 investigator sites in 45 countries around the world.

The new White Book Industry Guide details how Direct to Patient trial services must be set up to comply with industry and regulatory standards.The services offered include delivery of clinical trial materials directly to the patient's home, home pickup and delivery of collected biological specimens, protection of data, and return of unused or expired clinical trial materials. The company also offers global home nursing services through its partners.

Wes Wheeler, Marken's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to offer our White Book Industry Guide which leverages our experience from the many successful Direct to Patient trials we have managed for our clients. The guide provides increased visibility of the local requirements and allows us to assist our clients when establishing new protocols for home-based trials.We are very proud to have been named a preferred partner for leading sponsor pharmaceutical companies, Clinical Research Organizations, Contract Manufacturing Organizations and central laboratory clients."

To request a copy of Marken's Direct to Patient Industry Guide, please send an email to: info@marken.com.

About Marken

Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS. Marken is the only patient-centric supply chain organization 100% dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient services and biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 45 locations worldwide for clinical trial material storage and distribution. Marken's more than 730 staff members manage 50,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 150 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

