Awingu Named a 2017 Cool Vendor in Unified Workspaces by Gartner

GHENT, Belgium and NEW YORK, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Awingu, a provider of online unified workspace solution, today announced it is named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in their 'Cool Vendors Unified Workspaces, 2017' report.

The report reads "In the digital workplace, users need to be able to consume IT-provided applications from different sources, on whatever device they choose. Unified workspaces will be how users are presented with their digital workplace and they are disrupting the way organizations deliver endpoint computing experiences."

"We are extremely honoured with our recognition as Cool Vendor in Unified Workspaces by Gartner. Businesses increasingly need to adopt a 'platform agnostic' workplace strategy. Awingu offers an immediate and cost-effective solution that is not only platform agnostic but also secure and mobile. We are excited to see analyst firm Gartner acknowledge us as a Cool Vendor," says Walter Van Uytven, CEO Awingu.

Gartner's "Cool Vendors in Unified Workspaces, 2017" report was published on May 25th 2017. The report was written by analysts Michael Sliver, et al.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Awingu

Awingu develops software to simplify enterprise mobility and liberate legacy applications. Our software aggregates all company files and applications to one secure online workspace that can be accessed from any device or OS using any HTML5-based browser. Awingu mobilizes all company applications without disrupting how you run your IT and works with any cloud services. No agent is required on personal or corporate devices, and collaboration and file sharing is as simple as sending a URL. IT assets remain centrally secure and no data footprint is ever left behind for a safe way to implement BYOD. Awingu is the fastest and easiest way to empower a mobile workforce. Awingu is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium with affiliate offices in San Francisco and New York. Visit http://www.awingu.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.