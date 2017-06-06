Medical Practice Management Software Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.22% During 2017 to 2021 Says Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Medical Practice Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global medical practice management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, sales, and volume of MPMS.

One trend in the medical practice management software market is increasing focus on detailed and customized reporting. Reporting has become an essential part of medical practice management to get meaningful insights. Physicians rely on the reporting capabilities of their software systems to give them real numbers and data that can help them gauge the health of their practices.



According to the report, one driver in the medical practice management software market is increasing need for maximizing chair-time utilization. In medical practices, maximizing of chair-time utilization is the key driver of success. Chair-time is the amount of time a patient spends in the chair in a doctor's clinic either for examination or treatment. The efficient utilization of chair-time by doctors to treat more patients results in higher revenue and improved profits.

The following companies as the key players in the global medical practice management software market: Allscripts, Cerner, CPSI, Epic Systems, General Electric Company, and McKesson. Other prominent vendors in the market are: AdvancedMD, athenahealth, CureMD, Greenway Health, MacPractice, MediGain, Meditab, NextGen Healthcare, NueMD, and Practice Fusion.

MPMS helps to improve and automate every major administrative process in a healthcare institute. Developed for ease-of-use, the solution features convenient accessibility, thereby leveraging the speed of transaction processing and profitability. MPMS manages purchase orders and tracks the inventory requirement efficiently, and maintains the entire supply chain associated with administrative process.

