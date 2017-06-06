Accedian Adds Three Major Industry Veterans To Board

MONTREAL, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Experienced executives from Vodafone, IBM & CA Technologies join Accedian Board of Directors

Accedian, the global end-to-end network performance expert, announced today the appointment of Steve Pusey, former group CTO of Vodafone Group, Steve Mills, former Vice President for IBM Software and Systems, and Peter Griffiths, former Executive Vice President at CA Technologies, to its Board of Directors. These Board appointments follow Bridge Growth Partners' acquisition of Accedian in March 2017, aimed at accelerating the growth of the company globally.

As board members, Pusey, Mills, and Griffiths will draw on their industry experience and insight to provide guidance to the Accedian leadership team as the company launches new products, grows its business, and expands its customer base among telecom operators, service providers and enterprises worldwide.

"We're delighted to welcome these three highly experienced executives to our board," said Accedian Founder and CEO Patrick Ostiguy. "As our company continues to expand internationally and bring next-generation solutions to market, our expanded board will be influential in creating opportunities and enhancing our reputation as an innovative intellectual property leader in network monitoring and performance."

Tom Manley, Accedian Chairman of the Board and Bridge Growth Partners Senior Principal added, "Their combined expertise and track records in developing ground-breaking software and systems makes them a valuable addition to the leadership team as Accedian accelerates its global growth and development."

Steve Pusey brings more than 35 years of international business experience across several technology and service provider markets. Most recently, Steve served as CTO at Vodafone Group, where he was responsible for the company's technology strategy and led its network, IT and product development operations. He has been on the Vodafone board since 2009 and has also served on Verizon Wireless' board. Prior to joining Vodafone, he held various senior positions at Nortel Networks.

Steve Mills is the former Executive Vice President of Software and Systems at IBM. He has more than 40 years of experience in the IT industry. At IBM, he was responsible for both the hardware and software businesses. During his tenure at IBM he played a key role in the transformation and growth of both the hardware and software businesses. He led efforts to grow those businesses both organically and through the acquisition of over 150 technology companies.

Peter Griffiths has more than 20 years of senior level leadership experience in software and data analytics with CA Technologies, IBM and Cognos, as well as experience in management consulting and financial services. As EVP and Group Executive at CA Technologies, Peter delivered business growth through new product development and a targeted M&A strategy, and also led the transition to Mobile, Cloud and DevOps with the CA Technologies Innovation Center.

About Accedian

Accedian delivers exceptional end-to-end network performance visibility, for control over the best possible user experience. Providing the most complete, current view of network health, Accedian dramatically improves visibility with actionable insights for peak reliability and quality of service (QoS). Accedian enables control over increasingly complex networks to increase agility, and reduce cost. Most importantly, through a fully optimized and performance assured network, Accedian proactively ensures maximum uptime and for peak quality of experience (QoE). Since 2005, Accedian has assured hundreds of thousands of networks and services globally, turning performance into a key competitive differentiator. For more information, visit http://www.Accedian.com.

