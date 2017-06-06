

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L) announced Tuesday new global rules intended to prevent its advertising from appearing within outlets focused on creating and sharing hate speech and fake news.



The new rules, which are now in effect, include Vodafone's definition of hate speech and fake news for the purposes of determining whether or not a particular outlet should carry Vodafone advertising.



The new rules are implemented by means of a whitelist-based approach using content controls implemented by Vodafone's global agency network, led by WPP, Google and Facebook. Those controls ensure that Vodafone advertisements are only served within selected outlets identified as highly unlikely to be focused on harmful content.



Vodafone and its global agency network will review these measures regularly to ensure that the selection of outlets for whitelisting is appropriate and neither too broad nor too narrow.



The company added that there is no change to its policy on network access to the outlets in question.



According to the firm, the automated advertising is a powerful tool, allowing advertisers to focus their investment on specific market segments across almost all digital properties. Meanwhile, in a small minority of instances it can also lead to unintended and potentially harmful outcomes including advertising appearing next to offensive content. Additionally, automated advertising technologies can have the effect of generating revenue for outlets focused on hate speech and fake news.



Advertisers such as Vodafone therefore risk their brands being marketed within outlets that are fundamentally at odds with their values and beliefs as a company while inadvertently providing a source of funding for those outlets.



Vodafone Group Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said, 'Hate speech and fake news threaten to undermine the principles of respect and trust that bind communities together. Vodafone has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion; we also greatly value the integrity of the democratic processes and institutions that are often the targets of purveyors of fake news. We will not tolerate our brand being associated with this kind of abusive and damaging content.'



