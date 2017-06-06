ANGUILLA, BRITISH WEST INDIES -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Shoal Games Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SGW) (OTCQB: SGLDF) ("the Company"), mobile software developer, publisher, and owner of Rooplay (www.rooplay.com), today announced that it has launched 10 Rooplay Original productions exclusively on Google Play.

In addition to publishing the Rooplay Originals directly onto its Rooplay platform, Shoal Games has also released all 10 of its recent productions featuring Garfield as stand-alone apps. The games include Garfield 4 in a Row, Garfield Tic Tac Toe, Garfield Spot the Difference, Garfield Connect the Dots, Garfield Snakes and Ladders, Garfield Coloring Book, Garfield ABC's, Garfield Math Bingo, Garfield Memory Match, and Garfield Puzzle.

As stand-alone games in the Google Play Store, all of the Rooplay Originals are initially free to download, but encourage users to also download the Rooplay platform where they can enjoy more than 500 different games in one app including the Rooplay Originals. Users of the stand-alone apps are also capable of purchasing the complete single game with an in-app purchase should they desire.

"Publishing our Rooplay Original games as stand-alone apps is one of our key distribution strategies to generate as many downloads as possible into Rooplay," stated Jason Williams, CEO of Shoal Games. "Over the coming weeks, we will be releasing six more Garfield games and our first games featuring the Moomins. We're committed to developing quality experiences for families and children using some of the world's most popular characters. Rooplay is live worldwide and we already have downloads from more than 130 different countries."

The Rooplay app is fast to install but has more than 500 curated games inside. Rooplay has no ads, no in-app purchases, no social networks, and no instant messaging so it's completely safe for kids. Rooplay follows the same subscription business model as Netflix, but with games instead of video. Rooplay promotes active screen time over passively watching shows as children can explore the games library on their own or play family games on the same device with a friend. The game categories on Rooplay include 5 & Under, Learning, Puzzles, Family Games, Brain Teasers, Challenging Games and many more.

About Shoal Games Ltd.

Shoal Games Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SGW) (OTCQB: SGLDF) www.shoalgames.com is the parent company of the group of companies, which owns Rooplay (www.rooplay.com), an innovative EdTech games platform that empowers children to play, learn, and create; Garfield's Bingo (www.garfieldsbingo.com), the first bingo game to feature a mega-brand; and Trophy Bingo (www.trophybingo.com), live across mobile platforms with over 500,000 installs. Rooplay is available exclusively on Android and is live worldwide in Google Play. The product offers families a handpicked and growing selection of more than 500 interactive games for a monthly subscription fee. Rooplay follows the same subscription business model as Netflix, but with games instead of video.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2017, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Shoal Games Ltd.

