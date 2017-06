Through its Brazilian subsidiary Enel Green Power Brasil Participações, Italian developer Enel has completed two projects in Brazil's north-eastern state of Bahia, with a total capacity of 158 MW.

Two projects in Brazil from Italian developer Enel have achieved grid connection. Both located in the town of Lapa, the Bom Jesus da Lapa (80 MW) and Lapa (78 MW) projects will supply energy to the country's grid under a 20-year PPA.

"Lapa is an important ...

