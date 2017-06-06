Solar met 7.6% of the state's demand this year, as South Australia surpasses its renewable energy target eight years early.

by Giles Parkinson

The South Australian government's official target for renewable energy is 50 per cent of local demand by 2025. According to the Australian Energy Regulator, it didn't just reach that target in 2016/17, eight years early, it is literally blowing past it.

Data released in the AER's state of the energy market report released last week suggests that the combined contribution of large scale wind power and rooftop solar PV has already reached 57 per cent in the first nine months of 2016/17.

The report showed that wind power accounted for 38 per of the state's demand in 2015/16, jumped to about 43 per cent in calendar 2016, and then jumped even further in 2016/17 as new wind farms such as Snowtown and Hornsdale came on line.

"In the nine months to 31 March 2017, the contribution of wind generation was even greater, supplying 50 per cent of South Australia's electricity," the AER says.

Add in the at least 7.6 per cent contribution from rooftop solar - the AER report says that the 728MW of rooftop solar contributed 7.6 per cent of South Australia's annual energy requirements in 2015-16 - that takes the ...

