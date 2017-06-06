This year's Intersolar Europe exhibition and conference attracted encouraging crowds, plenty of innovation and a growing sense of confidence in solar's importance to the world. With a little help from storage, of course.

That's twice in the last two years that the positivity of the Intersolar Europe Exhibition and Conference has been threatened with derailment by forces beyond its control. Last year it was Brexit, this year it was Donald Trump and his ill-advised decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement.

But on both occasions, the great and the good of solar simply shrugged of the potential tumult and disruption of these events to declare as one: the renewable juggernaut simply cannot be stopped by one man, one vote, or one country.

And it was that defiant tone that came to epitomize Intersolar Europe 2017.

Tops Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump probably didn't intentionally time his announcement to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change to coincide with Intersolar Europe (after all, he's probably deeply unaware that such events even exist), but in making the historic decision during the week in which leading clean energy advocates were all under one roof, he managed to unintentionally unify an industry that was already riding high.

There was, in fact, very little ire directed towards Trump. Rather, shoulders were shrugged at what is seen as a disappointing - rather than catastrophic - act.

"The train has left the station," Claus Wattendrup, head of business development for wind and solar at Swedish utility firm Vattenfall, told pv magazine. "Vattenfall knows better than most how the energy system is changing, with more flexible systems and prices. Renewables and storage play an important role in this, which is why Vattenfall has begun pursuing these industries over the past couple of years."

The aim of Vattenfall is to eventually become C02-free, and Wattendrup believes that the Paris Agreement will play a vital part in helping the utility achieve this aim. "It is a shame that the U.S. is out, but even without Trump, China is fully committed; that is even more important. Most of Europe is fully committed. Solar is the trend, and is so cheap now, that there is no way back."

In the U.S., signatories from more than 1,000 economy leaders - including city mayors, state governors, ...

